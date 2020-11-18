Quebec announces working group for 'nation-to-nation' discussions with First Nations

The Quebec government will create a new political working group that will hold regular ``nation-to-nation'' meetings with First Nations leaders on issues that concern them, Indigenous Affairs Minister Ian Lafreniere announced on Tuesday.



Lafreniere made the announcement in Montreal alongside Ghislain Picard, the Chief of the Assembly of First Nations Quebec-Labrador, who will co-chair the group with him.



The announcement comes one day after the release of Joyce's Principle, which is a list of measures proposed by the Atikamekw Nation to ensure equitable access to health care for Indigenous people.



That document is named after Joyce Echaquan, a mother of seven who died in hospital in Joliette, Que., in September after filming staff using derogatory slurs against her.



Picard said tackling the issues raised by the document would be ``priority number 1'' for the new group.



``It's very clear for us that the entirety of chiefs support the principle, and the concept has support at the federal level,'' Picard said.