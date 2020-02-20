Quebec boxing promoter says he didn't invite criminal bikers in ringside seats

Quebec boxing promoter Yvon Michel says he doesn't know the criminal bikers who showed up at one of his events last September and he never gave any of them tickets.

Michel testified before a tribunal Wednesday, defending himself against accusations related to two of his boxing cards from 2019, including claims he fixed a bout and hosted members of the Hells Angels in reserved ringside seats.

The tickets were available for sale online from a third party or directly from the venue, he told the administrative tribunal of the provincial authority that oversees combat sports.

During the first day of hearings on Tuesday, police witnesses told the tribunal 10 people tied to the Hells Angels were seen at the Sept. 20 bout.

There was no testimony that Michel interacted with the bikers at the event.

The promoter told the tribunal the allegations have harmed his reputation.