Quebec budget hikes spending amid global uncertainty over coronavirus

Quebec Finance Minister Eric Girard has tabled a balanced budget with substantial spending increases that he says will allow the province to weather economic uncertainty resulting from the novel coronavirus.

The budget presented to the legislature today forecasts economic growth of 2.0 per cent for Quebec in 2020, down from 2.8 per cent last year.

Program spending is set to rise by 5.1 per cent, with most of the increase going to health and education.

It is the province's sixth straight balanced budget, and Girard says the province's sound public finances leave it in good shape as the global spread of COVID-19 raises fears about an economic slowdown.

The budget includes billions in borrowed funds to finance big-ticket infrastructure projects across the province, such as new public transit.

Girard says the government has a role to play to stimulate the economy amid disruptions in global supply chains and weakening demand for products and services due to the coronavirus.