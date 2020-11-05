Quebec City stabbing suspect charged with first-degree murder to appear in court

The man charged in connection with a Halloween night sword attack in Quebec City is due back in court today.



Carl Girouard is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and five counts of attempted murder stemming from what police have described as a series of random attacks in Old Quebec.



A man dressed in a medieval costume and wielding a Japanese-style sword went on a rampage late Saturday night before being chased down on foot and arrested by police a few hours later.



The 24-year-old Girouard appeared briefly before a judge via video conference on Sunday afternoon before his case was put off to today.



The two people who died were Francois Duchesne, 56, a museum employee, and Suzanne Clermont, 61, a hairdresser.



The identities of the five other victims, who are expected to survive, are subject to a court-ordered publication ban.