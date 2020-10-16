Quebec First Nation on New Brunswick border reports first case of COVID-19

A First Nations community in Quebec just north of the New Brunswick border is reporting its first case of COVID-19.

The Listuguj First Nation issued a statement saying it was shutting down its government operations, except for critical services.

The Indigenous band says it received word from Quebec health officials late Thursday that a community member had tested positive for the virus and was placed in isolation.

The community is linked to Campbellton, N.B., by a bridge that spans the Restigouche River.

Despite having a very low infection rate since the pandemic began, New Brunswick has experienced two recent outbreaks, including one in the Campbellton area, where five new cases were reported Friday.

Health authorities say the Moncton and Campbellton health zones will remain in the orange alert level of the province's COVID-19 recovery plan, which bans most indoor and outdoor gatherings of more than 10 people.