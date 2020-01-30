Quebec government selects new CEO of the Caisse, replacing Michael Sabia

The Quebec government has selected a relative newcomer at the Caisse de depot et placement to succeed Michael Sabia as its new head.

Charles Emond, 47, is poised to take over as president and chief executive of the province's pension fund manager.

Premier Francois Legault confirmed the appointment in a tweet Wednesday afternoon.

Emond moves up from his role at the Caisse as senior vice-president overseeing Quebec, private investments and strategic planning.

Previously he spent 18 years at Scotiabank, where he served as global head of merchant banking and capital markets and oversaw Canadian corporate banking at Scotia Capital.

Sabia, 66, announced in November he would move on from the Caisse after more than 11 years at the helm to become head of the Munk School of Global Affairs and Public Policy at the University of Toronto.