Quebec imposes curfew amid surging COVID-19 infections

Quebec Premier Francois Legault has moved to impose harsh lockdown measures to fight COVID-19 infection.



He's announced a provincewide 8 pm to 5 am curfew beginning Saturday and for the next four weeks as a way to halt surging COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations.



Legault told reporters yesterday he wanted to give Quebecers an,``electroshock'' regarding the critical situation in the province's hospitals, which he said are overburdened with COVID-19 patients who are mostly over the age of 65.



Quebec will become the first in the country to impose such a drastic measure to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.



The premier says that despite the fact schools, retail stores and many other businesses have been closed since December, COVID-19 infections continue to rise.



He adds the transmission is coming from private gatherings.