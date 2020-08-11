Quebec makes masks mandatory for students Grade 5 and up, except in classrooms

Quebec's updated back-to-school plan requires students in Grade 5 and up to wear masks in all common areas of school buildings, except classrooms.



Education Minister Jean-Francois Roberge said today the government's new strategy aims to make communication between teachers and students as easy as possible.



Roberge says each classroom will be its own bubble, and students will not be required to maintain a two-metre distance with their classmates.



And while all elementary and high school students will be expected to return to school at the end of the month, children with significant health problems will be offered a remote learning option.



Roberge says in order to protect children from harm, schools need to fully reopen in order to offer students the ability to properly socialize and learn.



Quebec reported one new death in the past 24 hours attributed to COVID-19 and 98 new cases of the virus _ the lowest daily number of cases since July.