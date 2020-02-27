Quebec man hospitalized after snowmobile hits tree

A 73-year-old Quebec man was taken to hospital in Bathurst on Tuesday after his snowmobile hit a tree.

RCMP Sgt. Marc Tremblay told the Northern Light officers were called around 10:30 a.m. to the trail system in the Heath Steele area.

Tremblay added the man was transported to the ambulance by the combination of Robertville and St. Anne Fire Department on a vehicle that can go into the trails.

The man was then taken to the Chaleur Regional Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

(With files from the Northern Light)