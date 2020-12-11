Quebec mother who pleaded guilty in daughter's death testifies at coroner's inquest

A mother who pleaded guilty earlier this year to killing her two-year-old daughter told a coroner's inquest that she was desperate and broke at the time of the murder.



Audrey Gagnon testified that she was living in an ``unsanitary squat'' after being kicked out of a women's shelter and had no money left to feed her daughter.



Gagnon, now 25, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of her daughter Rosalie, whom she admitted to fatally stabbing in Quebec City in 2018.



Gagnon told coroner Gehane Kamel via video-conference that she'd had a difficult few years and was at a psychiatric hospital when she learned that she'd become pregnant from an unknown man at age 21.



But she said Rosalie's birth in 2016 brought her a lot of joy, and she considered herself a good mother, even though she struggled with two relapses in her recovery from drug addiction.



But she said she became increasingly desperate and anxious when, less than a week before Rosalie's death, she was asked to leave the women's shelter where she'd been staying.

