Quebec moves more regions to highest COVID-19 alert level amid decline in new cases

The decline in the daily number of new COVID-19 cases reported in Quebec is a sign the government's targeted lockdown approach is working, Premier Francois Legault said Tuesday, but he warned it's too early to rejoice.



Public health officials in Quebec reported 815 new COVID-19 infections on Tuesday, the smallest daily number of new cases since the end of September.



Legault, however, said he was moving three more regions to the maximum or ``red'' pandemic-alert level. The regions south and northeast of Montreal and the Charlevoix region near Quebec City will be forced to close bars, gyms and other venues and ban indoor and outdoor gatherings.



Saguenay, where officials are reporting an outbreak of 25 cases at a long-term care home, will move to ``orange'' alert, which is the level before red, he said. Montreal and Quebec City are already under red alert.



Legault told reporters he expects some restrictions to last several months but didn't give details.



Health authorities reported three deaths linked to the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. Two deaths between Oct. 6 and 11 have been newly attributed to COVID-19, bringing the death toll to 5,970.