Quebec now requires breathalyzers for life for repeat impaired driving offenders

Quebec is bringing in a tough new measure for impaired drivers that will require repeat offenders to pass a breathalyzer every time they drive.

Beginning today, people found guilty of a second offence will only be allowed to drive vehicles equipped with an alcohol ignition interlock device for the rest of their lives.

That's in addition to existing penalties, which include licence suspension, vehicle seizure and criminal sanctions.

The CEO of Mothers Against Drunk Driving Canada says he supports the rule, which he says is the strictest in North America when it comes to interlock devices and repeat offenders.

But Andrew Murie says the province will need to work hard to ensure it's enforced, since many habitual offenders will look for ways to skirt the rules.

While drinking and driving has declined in recent years, Quebec's automobile insurance board says about 100 people were killed and 220 were seriously injured in alcohol-related accidents between 2013 and 2017.