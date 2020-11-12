Quebec plans to add in vitro fertilization to government-funded health services

The Quebec government introduced a bill today that would add one cycle of in vitro fertilization to the list of services covered by provincial health insurance.



One cycle of the procedure currently costs at least $6,000.



The government says heterosexual couples, single women and homosexual couples consisting of two women will be eligible for the funding.



Junior health minister Lionel Carmant says the funded service will only be available to women under 41, as the chance of success is too low among women older than that.



In vitro fertilization had been covered by Quebec's public health insurance, but it was cut in 2015, and restoring the funding was one of the Coalition Avenir Quebec government's campaign promises.



Carmant says the government expects to fund around 3,500 fertilization procedures a year.