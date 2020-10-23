Quebec pork plant outbreak grows as Alberta looks to boost ailing travel industry

A COVID-19 outbreak at a Quebec pork processing plant grew Thursday as Manitoba expanded its restrictions and Alberta announced a testing pilot at two international border crossings to boost its ailing travel industry.



Olymel says 54 workers at its plant southeast of Quebec City have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.



The union representing plant workers is calling for a temporary closure, but the company said it is following guidance from public health officials who have not recommended a shutdown.



One worker died following a positive test result, by Olymel said it doesn't know whether the death was from the novel coronavirus.



The province hardest-hit by the novel coronavirus recorded 1,033 new cases in its Thursday update and 20 additional deaths. Five hundred and fifty three people are in hospital, including 101 in intensive care.



Premier Francois Legault said Thursday that chances are slim restaurants in Quebec's largest cities will be allowed to reopen this month as the province continue to report quadruple-digit daily case increases.



Montreal and Quebec City have been under a 28-day partial lockdown since Oct. 1.



Manitoba reported four COVID-19 fatalities on Thursday in its deadliest day yet.



Dr. Brent Roussin, the chief provincial public health officer, announced 147 new cases, 87 in Winnipeg where more restrictions on restaurants, pubs and gathering sizes came into effect this week.



He said those limits will also apply to the northern health region and Churchill starting next week, as well as further restrictions in schools such as banning choir, wind instruments and field trips.



Manitoba's daily test positivity rate is up to 5.6 per cent.



In Alberta, Premier Jason Kenney announced a joint federal-provincial pilot project that will enable international travellers entering Canada via the Calgary International Airport and Coutts land border crossing from Montana to avoid a full 14-day quarantine.



The pilot is to begin on Nov. 2.



Those who voluntarily participate will receive a COVID-19 test upon entry into Canada before proceeding into quarantine. If it's negative, they can leave, as long as they promise to get tested six or seven days later at a pharmacy.



Participants will also be subject to daily symptoms checks and must wear masks in public places and avoid visiting high-risk groups.



Anyone who chooses not to get a test would still have to quarantine for two weeks.



Kenney said the provincial tourism industry has suffered a 63 per cent drop in spending this year.



He also noted that three per cent of the province's active cases were acquired through travel.



``Recognizing this, and the fact that COVID is not going away anytime soon, we've been looking at new ways to support the travel industry and support safe travel,'' he said. ``We must find ways to bring back safe travel if we're ever going to get the economy firing again on all cylinders.''



Kenney made his remarks by phone, as he continues to self-isolate at home. The premier tested negative for the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, but he said he will remain in isolation for another week.



Kenney was tested Wednesday afternoon because he attended events with Municipal Affairs Minister Tracy Allard, who has contracted COVID-19, last week.



Meanwhile, Ontario reported 841 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday as another Toronto hospital declared an outbreak.



Canada's most populous province also recorded nine more deaths from the virus and had a daily test positivity rate of 2.5 per cent.



Two hundred and seventy people are in hospital, including 74 in intensive care and 48 on ventilators.



The Scarborough Health Network says six patients are infected in one unit at its general hospital in the city's east end.



St. Michael's Hospital, St. Joseph's Health Centre, Toronto Western Hospital and the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health have also declared outbreaks among staff or patients.