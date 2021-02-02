Quebec premier expected to extend lockdown, curfew

Quebec Premier Francois Legault is expected to hold a news conference this evening to announce changes to the provincewide lockdown and curfew.



The 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew is scheduled to remain in effect until February 8th.



Legault, however, has signalled that the health order will be extended, particularly in the Montreal area.



But the premier has also suggested he is ready to lift some restrictions on businesses, given the steady reduction in new daily cases and hospitalizations.



Health officials reported 890 new cases yesterday, the first time since early November that Quebec has reported fewer than 1000 daily new cases.



The province also reported 32 more deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus, including 14 that officials said occurred in the previous 24-hours.