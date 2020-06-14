Quebec provincial police make arrest after manhunt in Stanstead, near Quebec-U.S. border
Quebec provincial police say a manhunt for an armed suspect in Stanstead, Que., ended with an arrest late Saturday.
Just before 11 p.m., provincial police said officers intercepted a 42-year-old suspect on Hackett Road in the town near the Quebec-Vermont border.
Officers say there were no injuries during the police operation.
Residents told the Canadian Press earlier in the evening they had noted a major police presence and buildup earlier Saturday evening after reports of shots being fired.
Around 8 p.m., Stanstead put out a message on Facebook asking residents of the town of just over 2,700 people to stay indoors as a precaution.
Police say the suspect will be interrogated by investigators in the coming hours.