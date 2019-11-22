Quebec religious group ordered to provide kids' names over schooling concerns

Quebec Superior Court has ordered a Montreal religious group to turn over the names of its members' children to the province's Education Department.

An injunction this week ordered the Mission de l'Esprit-Saint to provide the information within 24 hours, citing concerns that some of the children may not be receiving a proper education.

Inspectors from the Education Department visited the group's premises on two occasions this fall, following a news report by TVA that suggested the group was operating schools on its premises.

According to court documents, the inspectors learned that while some of the group's children were home-schooled or attended public schools, others did not appear to be enrolled in any educational institution.

The court issued injunctions on Nov. 6 and Nov. 18 ordering the group to hand over the names and contact information for all its members' children between the ages of six and 16, citing concerns that they're not attending school.

Neither the Mission de l'Esprit-Saint nor the Quebec government would confirm whether the group has complied, however the group has previously refused to hand over the data, citing privacy reasons.