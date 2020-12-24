Quebec's police watchdog completes report on death of Chantel Moore

Quebec's Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes (BPI) has submitted its final report on the death of Chantel Moore to New Brunswick's Public Prosecutions Service (PPS).

The organization was asked to investigate after Moore was killed in an interaction with a member of the Edmundston Police Force in June of this year.

In a new release Wednesday, BPI says Edmundston Police were called just after 2:00 a.m. June 4th for a wellness check and an officer arrived around 30 minutes later.

The officer knocked on the living room window "several times" and after "several minutes" Moore opened the door "armed with a knife" and advanced toward the officer.

BPI says the officer asked Moore to put the knife down and then fired his weapon.

PPS said Wednesday it is taking the time to examine the report's findings to determine if charges are warranted, a process which is expected to take several weeks.

