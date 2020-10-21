Quebec's public health director says he has a driver and bodyguard because of threats

Quebec's director of public health revealed Tuesday he has a driver and bodyguard to protect him against threats from people upset with his pandemic-related health orders.



Dr. Horacio Arruda told reporters he was assigned a driver and bodyguard after the Public Security Department evaluated the threats that had been made against him.



Arruda said the security measures have been in place ``since the start'' but he didn't elaborate.



Last Thursday, a small group of protesters showed up at Arruda's private home in a suburb north of Montreal.



In July, Arruda filed a police complaint after his address and home phone number were posted online.



Arruda said he believes in the right to protest but said his concern is with those who may use demonstrations to cause mischief.