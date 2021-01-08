Quebec's strict new COVID-19 measures kick in tomorrow evening.

People in Quebec will be under a strict four-week curfew starting at 8 pm and lasting until 5 am.



Quebec Public Safety Minister Genevieve Guilbault says only essential workers, people travelling to and from work and people walking their dogs will be allowed out of their homes.



She says there will be no jogging, no walking, no walking around to smoke or going anywhere other than to get medicine from a drugstore.



But she says police will use their judgment in cases like homelessness.



She is sure police will apply the rules with ``judgment and efficiency.''



The curfew comes after the province reported an average of more than 25-hundred new cases of COVID-19 per day over the past week.