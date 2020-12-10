Quebec tables bill to give families of missing Indigenous children access to records

The Quebec government has introduced legislation that would allow relatives of Indigenous children who disappeared or died after being admitted to health-care facilities to obtain information about their loved ones.



Indigenous Affairs Minister Ian Lafreniere tabled the bill today, saying he hoped it would help families get answers.



Several dozen children died or were placed in foster care after being admitted to health or social-services facilities between the 1950s and 1989.



In some cases, the parents never learned what happened to the children.



The new bill requires health-care facilities, social services, organizations and religious congregations to transmit personal information about the missing or deceased children to their families.



It also gives the government the power to launch an investigation into organizations that don't comply.