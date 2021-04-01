Quebec tightens COVID-19 rules, Ontario considers more restrictions as cases surge

Quebec is moving three cities into lockdown and Ontario is considering stricter public health measures as the two provinces hit hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic move to combat a recent surge in cases.



Quebec Premier Francois Legault says schools and non-essential businesses will close in Quebec City, Levis and Gatineau on Thursday, while the curfew will be moved to the earlier time of 8 p.m.



The announcement comes a day after Legault had warned that tighter pandemic rules could be imposed in five regions where he said people were flouting public health measures.



The Quebec premier says he is not ruling out additional restrictions in other regions should the situation there worsen in the coming days.



In Ontario, Premier Doug Ford is poised to announce Thursday whether any new measures will be put in place to rein in the spread of the virus.



Ford says he is ``very, very concerned'' by the recent increase in infections seen in the province.

