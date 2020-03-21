Quebec to move all lottery ticket sales online to avoid spread of COVID-19

Quebec's lottery corporation says it will soon sell lottery tickets only online amid fears of the novel coronavirus.

A spokesman for Loto-Quebec said on Twitter Friday that it will suspend the sale of lottery products at retailers and in kiosks and disconnect its network of sales terminals as soon as possible.

This comes shortly after Premier Francois Legault asked Loto-Quebec to change its procedures for selling tickets as another measure to keep Quebecers in their homes.

Loto-Quebec spokesman Patrice Lavoie confirmed that online purchases will be the norm as soon all of its terminals have been turned off.

He also tweeted that all past purchases will remain valid.

Legault told reporters in Quebec City that the government wants to discourage people with dreams of a jackpot from heading out to the corner store.