Quebec unimpressed with Trudeau's offer of long-term care cash if standards met

Quebec Premier Francois Legault is shrugging off the suggestion that new federal funding for long-term care homes would have to be tied to national standards.



Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told The Canadian Press in an interview Wednesday that he wants to partner with provinces to improve long-term care as long as national standards can be set and upheld.



But Legault spokesman Ewan Sauves says health care is firmly a provincial jurisdiction and Ottawa's only role is to provide proper funding for it.



Ottawa currently funds about one-fifth of the cost of provincial health-care systems, while the premiers are asking the federal government to cover more than one-third.



``We have heard what Mr. Trudeau said in the last few hours,'' Sauves said in French in a written statement. ``His threats do not impress us. Besides, if the share of federal funding for health care had been increased, we would not be here.''



The COVID-19 pandemic has ripped off any remaining confidence in the state of long-term care in most of the country, laying bare the tragic impact from overcrowded and outdated facilities, underpaid workers, and insufficient infection control and safety precautions.

