Quebec using honour system to expand vaccinations

Quebec residents with chronic conditions such as diabetes, obesity and respiratory problems can start making appointments for a COVID-19 vaccine this morning.



Health Minister Christian Dube says he is not requiring newly eligible people to prove they are ill before they get vaccinated, adding that he doesn't want health-care workers to ``play police.''



Dube also announced yesterday says those with physical or intellectual disabilities can start booking their shots next Wednesday.



He says the new rules give vaccine access to about 300-thousand more people with chronic illnesses and 250-thousand people with disabilities as well as their caregivers.



Daniel Pare, head of Quebec's vaccination campaign, says the news that more than one million expected doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine will not be arriving to Canada from India won't impact the rollout plan.

