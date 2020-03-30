Quebecor temporarily cutting 10 per cent of its workforce due to COVID-19

Quebecor Inc. says it has temporarily laid off 10 per cent of its workforce as it deals with the impact of COVID-19.

The Quebec-based telecommunications and media company employs more than 10,000 people in Canada.

The company says the suspension of non-essential businesses has curtailed the operations of many of its partners and led to a significant slowdown in some parts of its operations.

Quebecor says it will top up the government assistance to cover 95 per cent of the salary of employees with an annual salary under $54,200. Those employees will also be able to take a two-week advance on their salary to cover the waiting period for government assistance.

For employees with a salary of more than $54,200, the company will top up the government assistance to cover 80 per cent of salary, up to a salary ceiling of $80,000.

Group insurance and pension plans will be maintained and it will continue making contributions if the employee continues to do so.