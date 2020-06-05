Quebev moves to eliminate time limits for filing civil sexual assault suits

Quebec is tabling a bill that would allow sexual assault victims to pursue justice against their abusers regardless of how long ago crimes took place.



The proposed legislation tabled today by Justice Minister Sonia LeBel would eliminate the 30-year time limit for bringing a civil suit against an alleged assailant.



Quebec and Prince Edward Island are the only two provinces to maintain a time limitation for this type of lawsuit.



Victims have long called for the province to eliminate the statute of limitations, including those who were assaulted by pedophile priests as children.



Experts note it can take decades for victims to be willing to come forward following a traumatic event and confront their abusers in court.



Quebec's opposition parties have indicated that they support the bill, and are hoping it will be adopted quickly.