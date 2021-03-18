Quispamsis man charged in connection with child luring complaint
A police investigation into child luring has lead to the arrest of a Quispamsis man.
The RCMP says an investigation began in November following a complaint of child luring to the Kennebecasis Regional Police Force.
Officers arrested a 36-year-old man after seizing several electronics during a search of a home in the community on November 6th.
Andrew Chiasson has been ordered to abide by several conditions until his court appearance on May 13th.
Police continue to investigate.