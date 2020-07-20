Rabies control, prevention campaign to continue in southwestern NB

The New Brunswick government says rabies prevention and control measures in the southwestern part of the province will continue this summer.

Agriculture, Aquiculture and Fisheries Minister Ross Wetmore says one case of rabies confirmed in that area of the province earlier this month reinforces the need for the annual Wildlife Oral Rabies Vaccination Program.

Oral rabies vaccine bait for raccoons, skunks and foxes will be distributed by hand in St. Stephen, Saint Andrews, St. George, Minister’s Island, Elmsville, Utopia, Pennfield, Seeleys Cove, Blacks Harbour, Campobello Island, McAdam, Woodstock, Centreville, Waweig and Tower Hill from late July to September.

Oral vaccines will also be distributed on Woodstock First Nation lands this summer.

An aircraft will also be used to distribute bait in the southwestern part of the province on August 10th.

If the province identifies new at-risk areas, the campaign could be extended.

The province says the vaccine poses little risk to humans or domestic animals.

