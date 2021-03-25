Rain, freezing rain and snow headed to New Brunswick Friday

Environment Canada says rain, freezing rain and snow are headed to New Brunswick on Friday.

In a Special Weather Statement issued Thursday morning, the weather agency says rain will begin Friday morning and change to snow over northern areas of the province Friday evening.

The changeover to snow and freezing rain will spread south overnight Friday and there will be a period of freezing rain during the changeover.

Forecasters are calling for 25 mm of rain or more over central and southern regions and 10 to 20 cm of snow in extreme northern areas.