Rain heading for central, southern N.B. to start the week

Environment Canada says areas in central and southern New Brunswick will see heavy rain throughout Monday and Tuesday.

In a Special Weather Statement issued Sunday morning, forecasters say some areas could see in excess of 50 mm before the rain lets up.

The weather agency says the rain should begin Monday afternoon and continue into Tuesday, with the possibility of more rain falling Tuesday night.

Areas covered by the Special Weather Statement include:

- Fredericton and Southern York County

- Fundy National Park

- Grand Lake and Queens County

- Grand Manan and Coastal Charlotte County

- Kent County

- Kouchibouguac National Park

- Moncton and Southeast New Brunswick

- Oromocto and Sunbury County

- Saint John and County

- St. Stephen and Northern Charlotte County

- Stanley - Doaktown - Blackville Area

- Sussex - Kennebecasis Valley and Kings County

- Woodstock and Carleton County