Rain, strong winds coming to areas of New Brunswick Monday

Environment Canada has issued a Special Weather Statement for central and western areas of the province for Monday.

Forecasters are calling for between 20-40 mm of rain and wind gusts of between 60 and 80 km/h.

The weather agency says rain will begin Monday morning over southwestern New Brunswick, then spread rapidly across the province in the afternoon.

The rain is expected to be heavy at times tomorrow night before ending on Tuesday morning.

Areas covered by the Special Weather Statement include:

Campbellton and Restigouche County

Edmundston and Madawaska County

Fredericton and Southern York County

Fundy National Park

Grand Falls and Victoria County

Grand Lake and Queens County

Grand Manan and Coastal Charlotte County

Mount Carleton - Renous Highway

Oromocto and Sunbury County

Saint John and County

St. Stephen and Northern Charlotte County

Stanley - Doaktown - Blackville Area

Sussex - Kennebecasis Valley and Kings County

Woodstock and Carelton County

Environment Canada says strong southerly winds and very mild temperatures will accompany the rainfall which will result in rapid snowmelt.