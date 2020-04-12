Rain, strong winds coming to areas of New Brunswick Monday
Environment Canada has issued a Special Weather Statement for central and western areas of the province for Monday.
Forecasters are calling for between 20-40 mm of rain and wind gusts of between 60 and 80 km/h.
The weather agency says rain will begin Monday morning over southwestern New Brunswick, then spread rapidly across the province in the afternoon.
The rain is expected to be heavy at times tomorrow night before ending on Tuesday morning.
Areas covered by the Special Weather Statement include:
- Campbellton and Restigouche County
- Edmundston and Madawaska County
- Fredericton and Southern York County
- Fundy National Park
- Grand Falls and Victoria County
- Grand Lake and Queens County
- Grand Manan and Coastal Charlotte County
- Mount Carleton - Renous Highway
- Oromocto and Sunbury County
- Saint John and County
- St. Stephen and Northern Charlotte County
- Stanley - Doaktown - Blackville Area
- Sussex - Kennebecasis Valley and Kings County
- Woodstock and Carelton County
Environment Canada says strong southerly winds and very mild temperatures will accompany the rainfall which will result in rapid snowmelt.