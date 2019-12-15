Rainfall Warnings remain for northern N.B. Sunday

Rainfall Warnings remain in place for much of northern New Brunswick this morning.

Environment Canada says these areas could see an additional 5 to 10 mm of rain before it tapers to showers later this morning.

Forecasters say the showers will then transition to flurries as strong westerly winds usher in much colder air later on, with temperatures falling to between minus 10 and minus 13 tonight.

The weather agency warns heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads, with localized flooding in low-lying areas also possible.

Environment Canada says the Rainfall Warning is in effect for the following areas:

- Acadian Peninsula

- Bathurst and Chaleur Region

- Campbellton and Restigouche County

- Edmundston and Madawaska County

- Grand Falls and Victoria County

- Kent County

- Kouchibouguac National Park

- Miramichi and area

- Mount Carleton - Renous Highway

- Stanley - Doaktown - Blackville Area

- Woodstock and Carleton County