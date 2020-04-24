Rampage began with assault on girlfriend: Police

RCMP have released a detailed timeline of a killer's murderous rampage across Nova Scotia on Saturday night and Sunday morning.

They confirm it began with the 51-year-old shooting suspect attacking and tying up his long-time girlfriend in their Portapique home.

The woman managed to escape and hide in the woods.

At daybreak, hours after several people were shot and killed and five buildings were set on fire, she called 911.

She told police the shooter was wearing an RCMP uniform, driving a replica RCMP cruiser and was armed with several firearms that included pistols and long-barrelled weapons.

Superintendent Darren Campbell also revealed that a gunshot victim encountered as police arrived Saturday night reported he was shot from a vehicle that resembled a police car.



That person survived.



The search for the suspect stretched from late Saturday night to Sunday morning, when the death toll rose to 22 as the gunman evaded police.

It ended when the suspect pulled into a gas station in Enfield, where police driving an unmarked vehicle had also stopped for gas.

Police say the gunman acted alone, but investigators are trying to determine whether anyone assisted him before the shooting began.

This report by The Canadian Press has been edited by Bell Media staff to remove the suspect's name