Rang-Saint-Georges man sentenced on drug-trafficking charges

A Rang-Saint-Georges man will spend the next two-years-plus-a-day behind bars after pleading guilty to drug trafficking charges.

Thirty-five-year-old Harry Arseneault pleaded guilty earlier this month to two counts of possessing cocaine for the purpose of trafficking as well as a pair of counts of failing to comply with an undertaking in connection with a police investigation.

Police seized quantities cocaine and marijuana, as well as drug paraphernalia, a firearm and money during a search of a home on Route 135 back in December of 2018.

A search of two homes on Route 135 in August turned up cocaine believed to be for distribution, as well as significant quantities of Canadian and US currency.

In addition to prison time, Arseneault is banned from owning firearms for ten years upon his release.