Rapids make two moves on deadline day

The Grand Falls Rapids made two moves at the MHL trade deadline.

The club dealt D Patrick Musico from Fredericton, with D Tyler Browning, the rights to Dixon MacLeod and a 2nd round pick in the 2021 draft coming the other way.

Musico started nine games for Grand Falls, netting three goals and three assists for six points.

In 32 games for the Red Wings, Browning had one goal and five assists for six points, along with 32 penalty minutes.

In the team's second move, the Rapids acquired F George Young, C Andrew Antle, the rights to Carter McCluskey and a 5th round pick in the 2021 draft from South Shore.

Young started six games for South Shore, while Antle started 12 games with two assists for two points this season.

In exchange, the Rapids gave up LW Dawson Wood and a 2nd round pick in the 2021 draft.

Wood started 33 games for Grand Falls this season, racking up 16 goals, including 8 on the power play, and 20 assists.

