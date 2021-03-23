RCMP arrest two people, recovery stolen items during search of Chamcook residence

The RCMP says officers have arrested two individuals and recovered stolen property following a a report of mischief and theft in Chamcook.

Mounties say they recovered numerous stolen items during a search of a residence on Route 127 last Thursday.

The recovered items include a firearm, power tools, vehicle parts and electronics.

A 25-ear-old woman and a 27-year-old man were arrested at the scene and later released.

Police are trying to determine weather any of the recovered items are associated with other reported thefts.

The investigation is on-going.