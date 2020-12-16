RCMP ask for public's health with investigation into firearm incident on Acadian Peninsula
Mounties are turning to the public for help with their investigation into a firearm incident last month on the Acadian Peninsula.
The RCMP says officers received a report of somebody firing a pellet gun towards the occupants of a vehicle on Green Point Road in Four Roads on November 23rd.
Nobody was injured and the suspect fled on foot before police arrived.
Anyone with information is asked to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.