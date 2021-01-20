RCMP ask public for help locating mini-truck stolen from Greenfield area

The RCMP is asking the public for help locating a stolen mini-truck from the Greenfield area.

Police say the white 1995 Daihatsu Hi Jet was stolen from outside a home on Back Greenfield Road sometime between January 16th and 17th.

It's described as having a red truck box and off-road tires, with New Brunswick license plate number CPB 871 and vehicle identification number S11P052106.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the RCMP or Crime Stoppers.