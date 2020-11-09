RCMP ask public for help locating missing 16-year-old boy from Moncton

The RCMP is asking the public for help locating a missing Moncton teen.

Police say 16-year-old Aiden James Stillman was last seen at a residence on Snow Ave. in Moncton last Friday.

Stillman is described as being approximately five-feet-seven-inches tall, weighing approximately 125 pounds with a slim build, medium-length light brown hair, and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a brown jacket with a fur trimmed hood, black hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and black and brown sneakers.

Anyone with information on Stillman's whereabouts is asked to contact RCMP.