RCMP ask public for help locating missing Moncton teen

The RCMP is asking for the public's help locating a missing 14-year-old girl from Moncton.

Police say Tayton Fabi was last seen on Pioneer Ave. on Sunday wearing a black hooded sweater and grey pants.

Despite several leads officers have been unsuccessful in locating the teen.

Fabi is described as being five-feet-five-inches tall, with a medium build, long red hair, and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Codiac Regional RCMP.