RCMP ask public for help locating missing Moncton teen

The RCMP is asking the public for help locating a missing 16-year-old boy from Moncton.

Aiden James Stillman was reported missing last Friday after last being seen at a residence on Snow Ave.

Despite several leads, police say their attempts to locate Stillman have been unsuccessful.

He's described as approximately five-feet-even-inches tall, weighing around 110 pounds with a slim build, medium-length light brown hair , and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a brown winter jacket, a hooded sweatshirt, brown or black Converse sneakers, a knit hat, and was carrying a pink and purple backpack.

Anyone with information on Stillman's whereabouts is asked to contact the RCMP.