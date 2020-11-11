RCMP ask public for help locating missing Moncton woman

The RCMP is turning to the public for help locating a missing Moncton woman.

Police say 29-year-old Lindsay Maynard was last seen at a residence on Mountain Road on November 2nd and was reported missing last Friday.

Police have followed up on several leads but say they've been unsuccessful in locating Maynard.

Maynard is described as being five-feet-four-inches tall, weighing approximately 134 pounds, with medium-length brown hair, and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Maynard's whereabouts is asked to contact the Codiac Regional RCMP.