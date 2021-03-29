RCMP ask public for help locating missing Moncton woman
The RCMP is asking the public for help locating a missing woman from Moncton.
Mounties say 39-year-old Corinna Bodnieks was last seen on Wright Street in Sackville on February 19th.
Despite several leads, officers have been unsuccessful in locating the woman.
Bodnieks is described as five-feet-four-inches tall, about 125 pounds, with short brown hair, and green eyes.
She was last seen wearing a black toque, white mittens, and carrying a black backpack.
Anyone with information on Bodnieks' whereabouts is asked to contact the RCMP or Crime Stoppers.