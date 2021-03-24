RCMP ask public for help locating stolen pickup truck from Acadian Peninsula area

The RCMP is asking the public for help locating a pickup truck stolen from the Acadian Peninsula area.

Mounties say the black 2003 Chevrolet Avalanche is believed to have been stolen from outside a residence near the 1000 block of Route 450 in Saint-Wilfred on March 14th.

It's described as having New Brunswick licence plate number CRZ 967 and vehicle identification number 3GNEK13T43G164127.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the RCMP or Crime Stoppers.