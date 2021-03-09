RCMP ask public's assistance locating two snowmobiles stolen from Kedgwick River

The RCMP is turning to the public for help locating two snowmobiles stolen from the Kedgwick River area.

Mounties say the snowmobiles were taken from the parking lot of Chalets Restigouche on Route 265 on Saturday.

The first snowmobile is described as a silver and yellow 2018 Ski-Doo MXZ XR-S 850 with New Brunswick licence plate number YA1-521 and vehicle identification number 2BPSMXJA2JV000108.

The second is a yellow 2020 Ski-Doo MXZ XR-S 850 with New Brunswick licence plate number YD0-772 and vehicle identification number 2BPSMXLP2LV000050.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

NB RCMP