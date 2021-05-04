RCMP ask public's help identifying 'person of interest' in break, enter, theft, in Coal Creek

The RCMP is asking the public for help identifying a person of interest following a break, enter, and theft at a business in Coal Creek.

Mounties say an individual broke into the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure District Administrative Office on Route on March 24th and made off with several vehicle inspection booklets.

The person is described as wearing a camouflage jacket, hooded sweater and ball cap, blue jeans, and white Nike sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the RCMP or Crime Stoppers.