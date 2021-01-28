RCMP ask public's help locating ATV stolen from New Denmark area

The RCMP is asking the public for their assistance locating an ATV stolen from the New Denmark area.

The green 2000 Polaris 500 is believed to have been stolen from outside a residence on Klokkedah Hill Road sometime between January 15th and 16th.

The ATV has New Brunswick licence plate number XJ4 911 and vehicle identification number 4XACH50A4YA181564.

It's described as having a yellow Moose Utility Division plow and was parked inside an enclosed trailer at the time of the theft.

The trailer itself wasn't stolen.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the RCMP or Crime Stoppers.