Police are turning to the public for help locating a missing Moncton teen.

The RCMP says 15-year-old Arionna Provo was last seen near Augusta Terrace on Saturday.

Provo is described as five-feet-one-inch tall, approximately 125 pounds, with brown hair, and brown eyes.

Despite several leads, police have been unsuccessful in locating the teen.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the RCMP.