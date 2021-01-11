RCMP ask public's help locating missing St. Andrews teen

The RCMP is turning to the public for help locating a missing 14-year-old girl from St. Andrews.

Mounties say Margaret (Maggie) Jean Marie Kiley was last seen at the Sir James Dunn Academy in the community on January 8th.

Despite several leads, police have been unable to locate the teen, and her family is concerned for her well-being.

Marie Kiley is described as five-feet-one-inch tall, approximately 100 pounds, with brown hair, and brown eyes.

She was last seen carrying a purple backpack and police believe she may be in the Saint John area.

Anyone with information on Kiley's whereabouts is asked to contact the RCMP.